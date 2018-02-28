Rent Calculator
1 of 1
6116 1/2 Octavia St
6116 1/2 Octavia St
·
No Longer Available
Location
6116 1/2 Octavia St, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice brick one story duplex.Each unit of each duplex has 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Located in quiet area with no through traffic. Units are neatly maintained and yard is manicured. Very attractive complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6116 1/2 Octavia St have any available units?
6116 1/2 Octavia St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6116 1/2 Octavia St currently offering any rent specials?
6116 1/2 Octavia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 1/2 Octavia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6116 1/2 Octavia St is pet friendly.
Does 6116 1/2 Octavia St offer parking?
No, 6116 1/2 Octavia St does not offer parking.
Does 6116 1/2 Octavia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 1/2 Octavia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 1/2 Octavia St have a pool?
No, 6116 1/2 Octavia St does not have a pool.
Does 6116 1/2 Octavia St have accessible units?
No, 6116 1/2 Octavia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 1/2 Octavia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6116 1/2 Octavia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6116 1/2 Octavia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6116 1/2 Octavia St does not have units with air conditioning.
