Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW CUSTOMER 1ST MONTH 50% OFF PROMO! This home has been nicely done with all new granite countertops, new paint through-out, new floors. Central AC/Heat. Close to 610 freeway. Updated pictures coming soon! PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis.