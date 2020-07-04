All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6111 Sunrise Light Lane

6111 Sunrise Light Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Sunrise Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Sunrise Light Lane have any available units?
6111 Sunrise Light Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 Sunrise Light Lane have?
Some of 6111 Sunrise Light Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Sunrise Light Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Sunrise Light Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Sunrise Light Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 Sunrise Light Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6111 Sunrise Light Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6111 Sunrise Light Lane offers parking.
Does 6111 Sunrise Light Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Sunrise Light Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Sunrise Light Lane have a pool?
No, 6111 Sunrise Light Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Sunrise Light Lane have accessible units?
No, 6111 Sunrise Light Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Sunrise Light Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6111 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

