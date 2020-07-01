All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6107 Sunrise Light Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6107 Sunrise Light Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6107 Sunrise Light Lane

6107 Sunrise Light Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6107 Sunrise Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 Sunrise Light Lane have any available units?
6107 Sunrise Light Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6107 Sunrise Light Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6107 Sunrise Light Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 Sunrise Light Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6107 Sunrise Light Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6107 Sunrise Light Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6107 Sunrise Light Lane offers parking.
Does 6107 Sunrise Light Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 Sunrise Light Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 Sunrise Light Lane have a pool?
No, 6107 Sunrise Light Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6107 Sunrise Light Lane have accessible units?
No, 6107 Sunrise Light Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 Sunrise Light Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 Sunrise Light Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston