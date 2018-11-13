6105 Maxie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Custom built home in Rice Military with many details. It has a driveway gate for privacy, security and additional parking space. The private backyard is a city oasis with private fences, large jetted hot tub and landscaping. The custom concrete floors on the first floor, the custom ceiling detail and originally designed pueblo-style fireplace add so much character and charm. The large windows bring the natural light in the home throughout the day. The updated kitchen offers custom cabinets and closets with soft close. The light-filled spacious master suite with skylights and a balcony as well as a Spanish inspired master bathroom with a claw foot tub and an antique piece of furniture are other custom features of the home. All TVs in the bedrooms stay and W/D. The seller may remove the built-in bed and fix the floors. Jacuzzi/spa maintenance included in rent.