All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 610 St Emanuel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
610 St Emanuel St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

610 St Emanuel St

610 Saint Emanuel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

610 Saint Emanuel Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr laundry
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
Your home away from home!

Enjoy a comfortable one bedroom apartment in a newly constructed building in Downtown Houston. In less than 10 minutes you can reach George R. Brown, Minute Maid Park, Theater District, Market Square, Discovery Green Park, the courthouse, the Aquarium, Toyota Center and many more on foot. MetroRail is just steps from your door to conveniently take you around town.

- Private Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Apartment
- Ten-foot tall ceilings
- Secure Gated Garage Parking
- Late check-in OK
- Full size kitchen with beautiful faux granite counter-tops
- Free Wi-Fi internet
- Cable TV
- Mail or package can be delivered to apt
- Firm king bed and queen sofa bed
- Fresh towels
- Fresh linens
- Non-smoking and pet-free property
- State-of-the-art fitness center
- 24 hour laundry room
- Business center with computers & printers
- Billiards table
- Movie Theater
- Awesome Pool!
- 8 min walk to George R. Brown Convention Center

BASIC ITEMS SUPPLIED IN HOME
Hair dryer, shampoo & body wash, towels, linen, blanket, hangers, iron and board, coffee maker, toaster, microwave, stove, full size fridge, dishwasher, pots and pan, plates, drinking glasses, knives, silverware, cooking utensils, and cutting board. Bedroom, living, dining room furniture, and TV.

Please contact me for more info via email
Allen C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 St Emanuel St have any available units?
610 St Emanuel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 St Emanuel St have?
Some of 610 St Emanuel St's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 St Emanuel St currently offering any rent specials?
610 St Emanuel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 St Emanuel St pet-friendly?
No, 610 St Emanuel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 610 St Emanuel St offer parking?
Yes, 610 St Emanuel St offers parking.
Does 610 St Emanuel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 St Emanuel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 St Emanuel St have a pool?
Yes, 610 St Emanuel St has a pool.
Does 610 St Emanuel St have accessible units?
No, 610 St Emanuel St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 St Emanuel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 St Emanuel St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston