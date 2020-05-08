610 St Emanuel St

Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage gym

Your home away from home!



Enjoy a comfortable one bedroom apartment in a newly constructed building in Downtown Houston. In less than 10 minutes you can reach George R. Brown, Minute Maid Park, Theater District, Market Square, Discovery Green Park, the courthouse, the Aquarium, Toyota Center and many more on foot. MetroRail is just steps from your door to conveniently take you around town.



- Private Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Apartment

- Ten-foot tall ceilings

- Secure Gated Garage Parking

- Late check-in OK

- Full size kitchen with beautiful faux granite counter-tops

- Free Wi-Fi internet

- Cable TV

- Mail or package can be delivered to apt

- Firm king bed and queen sofa bed

- Fresh towels

- Fresh linens

- Non-smoking and pet-free property

- State-of-the-art fitness center

- 24 hour laundry room

- Business center with computers & printers

- Billiards table

- Movie Theater

- Awesome Pool!

- 8 min walk to George R. Brown Convention Center



BASIC ITEMS SUPPLIED IN HOME

Hair dryer, shampoo & body wash, towels, linen, blanket, hangers, iron and board, coffee maker, toaster, microwave, stove, full size fridge, dishwasher, pots and pan, plates, drinking glasses, knives, silverware, cooking utensils, and cutting board. Bedroom, living, dining room furniture, and TV.



