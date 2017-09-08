All apartments in Houston
6055 Ridgeway Dr

6055 Ridgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6055 Ridgeway Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom - 1 Bath with Garage for immediate move-in - 3 Bedroom - 1 Bath with 1 car garage for immediate move-in. Has Central heat/AC and on-demand hot water. Tile floors throughout the house. Kitchen and bathroom have been recently renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 Ridgeway Dr have any available units?
6055 Ridgeway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 Ridgeway Dr have?
Some of 6055 Ridgeway Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 Ridgeway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6055 Ridgeway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 Ridgeway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6055 Ridgeway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6055 Ridgeway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6055 Ridgeway Dr offers parking.
Does 6055 Ridgeway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 Ridgeway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 Ridgeway Dr have a pool?
No, 6055 Ridgeway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6055 Ridgeway Dr have accessible units?
No, 6055 Ridgeway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 Ridgeway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6055 Ridgeway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

