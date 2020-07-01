Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdebbe6070 ---- Brand New Renovated Heights Studio. Fully Furnished and professionally designed. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Property is located in the heart of downtown 3.1 mile drive from Downtown Houston, near the Heights, and close to Washington. Grocery shopping and social activities close by. Perfect for the downtown commuter. Full service laundry service included in rent. Hardwood floors Refrigerator Balcony, deck, patio Oven / range