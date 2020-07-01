All apartments in Houston
605 Enid

605 Enid Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 Enid Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdebbe6070 ---- Brand New Renovated Heights Studio. Fully Furnished and professionally designed. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Property is located in the heart of downtown 3.1 mile drive from Downtown Houston, near the Heights, and close to Washington. Grocery shopping and social activities close by. Perfect for the downtown commuter. Full service laundry service included in rent. Hardwood floors Refrigerator Balcony, deck, patio Oven / range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Enid have any available units?
605 Enid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Enid have?
Some of 605 Enid's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Enid currently offering any rent specials?
605 Enid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Enid pet-friendly?
No, 605 Enid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 605 Enid offer parking?
No, 605 Enid does not offer parking.
Does 605 Enid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Enid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Enid have a pool?
No, 605 Enid does not have a pool.
Does 605 Enid have accessible units?
No, 605 Enid does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Enid have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Enid does not have units with dishwashers.

