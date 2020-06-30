605 1/2 Enid

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f94cb47070 ---- Come experience the beauty and culture of living in the heights. This is a beautiful 300 sqft studio apartment. Our interior designer took great care to modernize the apartment while still maintaining the historical feel you would expect in the heights. Perfect for the young professional or student who doesn\'t have much, but wants to live close to work, school, and life. Just minutes to Eado, Downtown, Midtown, and the Medical Center. Newly updated bathroom Brand new kitchen cabinets Stainless steel appliances Quartz countertops Wood floors Plenty of street parking Did not flood during Harvey! We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our apartments go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!