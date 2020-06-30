All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:29 PM

605 1/2 Enid

605 1/2 Enid St · No Longer Available
Location

605 1/2 Enid St, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f94cb47070 ---- Come experience the beauty and culture of living in the heights. This is a beautiful 300 sqft studio apartment. Our interior designer took great care to modernize the apartment while still maintaining the historical feel you would expect in the heights. Perfect for the young professional or student who doesn\'t have much, but wants to live close to work, school, and life. Just minutes to Eado, Downtown, Midtown, and the Medical Center. Newly updated bathroom Brand new kitchen cabinets Stainless steel appliances Quartz countertops Wood floors Plenty of street parking Did not flood during Harvey! We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our apartments go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 1/2 Enid have any available units?
605 1/2 Enid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 605 1/2 Enid currently offering any rent specials?
605 1/2 Enid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 1/2 Enid pet-friendly?
No, 605 1/2 Enid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 605 1/2 Enid offer parking?
No, 605 1/2 Enid does not offer parking.
Does 605 1/2 Enid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 1/2 Enid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 1/2 Enid have a pool?
No, 605 1/2 Enid does not have a pool.
Does 605 1/2 Enid have accessible units?
No, 605 1/2 Enid does not have accessible units.
Does 605 1/2 Enid have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 1/2 Enid does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 1/2 Enid have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 1/2 Enid does not have units with air conditioning.

