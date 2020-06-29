All apartments in Houston
6049 Bonn Echo Ln
6049 Bonn Echo Ln

6049 Bonn Echo Ln · No Longer Available
6049 Bonn Echo Ln, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have immediate move in availability on a 2/2 900 sqft newly renovated duplex with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath. Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections, private backyard and more. We bring you comfort living at its best. Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6049 Bonn Echo Ln have any available units?
6049 Bonn Echo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6049 Bonn Echo Ln have?
Some of 6049 Bonn Echo Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6049 Bonn Echo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6049 Bonn Echo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6049 Bonn Echo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6049 Bonn Echo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6049 Bonn Echo Ln offer parking?
No, 6049 Bonn Echo Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6049 Bonn Echo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6049 Bonn Echo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6049 Bonn Echo Ln have a pool?
No, 6049 Bonn Echo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6049 Bonn Echo Ln have accessible units?
No, 6049 Bonn Echo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6049 Bonn Echo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6049 Bonn Echo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

