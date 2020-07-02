6046 West Airport Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops, black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The Bedrooms feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and spacious closets! Fenced backyard with lots of space for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.