All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6046 West Airport Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6046 West Airport Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

6046 West Airport Boulevard

6046 West Airport Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6046 West Airport Boulevard, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops, black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The Bedrooms feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and spacious closets! Fenced backyard with lots of space for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 West Airport Boulevard have any available units?
6046 West Airport Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6046 West Airport Boulevard have?
Some of 6046 West Airport Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6046 West Airport Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6046 West Airport Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 West Airport Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6046 West Airport Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6046 West Airport Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6046 West Airport Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6046 West Airport Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6046 West Airport Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 West Airport Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6046 West Airport Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6046 West Airport Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6046 West Airport Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 West Airport Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 West Airport Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway
Houston, TX 77045
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston