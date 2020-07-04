All apartments in Houston
6035 Sunrise Light Ln
6035 Sunrise Light Ln

6035 Sunrise Light Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6035 Sunrise Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
game room
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 6035 Sunrise Light Ln have any available units?
6035 Sunrise Light Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 Sunrise Light Ln have?
Some of 6035 Sunrise Light Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Sunrise Light Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Sunrise Light Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Sunrise Light Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6035 Sunrise Light Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6035 Sunrise Light Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6035 Sunrise Light Ln offers parking.
Does 6035 Sunrise Light Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 Sunrise Light Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Sunrise Light Ln have a pool?
No, 6035 Sunrise Light Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Sunrise Light Ln have accessible units?
No, 6035 Sunrise Light Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Sunrise Light Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6035 Sunrise Light Ln has units with dishwashers.

