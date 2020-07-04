All apartments in Houston
6031 Sunrise Light Lane

6031 Sunrise Light Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6031 Sunrise Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 Sunrise Light Lane have any available units?
6031 Sunrise Light Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6031 Sunrise Light Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6031 Sunrise Light Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 Sunrise Light Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6031 Sunrise Light Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6031 Sunrise Light Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6031 Sunrise Light Lane offers parking.
Does 6031 Sunrise Light Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6031 Sunrise Light Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 Sunrise Light Lane have a pool?
No, 6031 Sunrise Light Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6031 Sunrise Light Lane have accessible units?
No, 6031 Sunrise Light Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 Sunrise Light Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6031 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6031 Sunrise Light Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6031 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

