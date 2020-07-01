All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6031 N Arrowana Lane

6031 S Arrowana Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6031 S Arrowana Ln, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE IN NOW LIGHT & BRIGHT UNIT-AMAZING LOCATION-WOOD FLOORS-GRANITE COUNTERS-BLACK APPLIANCES-ALL BEDROOMS AND STUDY UP WITH CARPET FLOORING-UNIT CLOSE TO EXIT GATE-EASY ACCESS TO 59-APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 N Arrowana Lane have any available units?
6031 N Arrowana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 N Arrowana Lane have?
Some of 6031 N Arrowana Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 N Arrowana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6031 N Arrowana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 N Arrowana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6031 N Arrowana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6031 N Arrowana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6031 N Arrowana Lane offers parking.
Does 6031 N Arrowana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6031 N Arrowana Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 N Arrowana Lane have a pool?
No, 6031 N Arrowana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6031 N Arrowana Lane have accessible units?
No, 6031 N Arrowana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 N Arrowana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6031 N Arrowana Lane has units with dishwashers.

