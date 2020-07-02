All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 24 2019 at 4:57 PM

6030 Valkeith Drive

6030 Valkeith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Valkeith Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
NEVER FLOODED! Welcome home to this recently remodeled 1 story home that's now tastefully updated with a modern touch. The entire home features new wood flooring in all common areas & new carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has been completely revamped with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops that give the kitchen a clean modern look. The den opens up to the front of home giving it a very open feel! The master bathroom has been completely redone with dual vanities & quartz counter tops, new tiles, additional cabinet space, & a spacious shower enclosed w/frame less glass. Home also features Mud room and is the rare 1 story in the area with a half bath. The backyard is an oasis complete with pool, sauna, & plenty of privacy! Sauna features new heater! Custom Low E windows throughout property! Location has great access to 59, 610, 90, BW8 & Medical Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Valkeith Drive have any available units?
6030 Valkeith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 Valkeith Drive have?
Some of 6030 Valkeith Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 Valkeith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Valkeith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Valkeith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6030 Valkeith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6030 Valkeith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6030 Valkeith Drive offers parking.
Does 6030 Valkeith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 Valkeith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Valkeith Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6030 Valkeith Drive has a pool.
Does 6030 Valkeith Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6030 Valkeith Drive has accessible units.
Does 6030 Valkeith Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 Valkeith Drive has units with dishwashers.

