6030 Valkeith Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub sauna

NEVER FLOODED! Welcome home to this recently remodeled 1 story home that's now tastefully updated with a modern touch. The entire home features new wood flooring in all common areas & new carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has been completely revamped with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops that give the kitchen a clean modern look. The den opens up to the front of home giving it a very open feel! The master bathroom has been completely redone with dual vanities & quartz counter tops, new tiles, additional cabinet space, & a spacious shower enclosed w/frame less glass. Home also features Mud room and is the rare 1 story in the area with a half bath. The backyard is an oasis complete with pool, sauna, & plenty of privacy! Sauna features new heater! Custom Low E windows throughout property! Location has great access to 59, 610, 90, BW8 & Medical Center!