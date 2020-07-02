All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

6030 McKnight Street

6030 Mcknight St · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Mcknight St, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,155 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful laminate and tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 McKnight Street have any available units?
6030 McKnight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 McKnight Street have?
Some of 6030 McKnight Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 McKnight Street currently offering any rent specials?
6030 McKnight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 McKnight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6030 McKnight Street is pet friendly.
Does 6030 McKnight Street offer parking?
Yes, 6030 McKnight Street offers parking.
Does 6030 McKnight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 McKnight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 McKnight Street have a pool?
No, 6030 McKnight Street does not have a pool.
Does 6030 McKnight Street have accessible units?
No, 6030 McKnight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 McKnight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6030 McKnight Street does not have units with dishwashers.

