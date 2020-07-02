603 YELLOW TULIP Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room parking garage

Stately Country English Style Chateau nestled at a quiet cul de sac street at the sought after Talia Trails Community! This home offers a fabulous open floor plan concept, with high ceilings and lush elegance throughout it exudes traditional comfort in this 4-bedroom home. Perfect for the lock and go lifestyle, minor maintenance and an open layout which is great when entertaining family and friends. Spacious Master bedroom is located downstairs, handsome study, large dining area and a charming covered veranda with a lovely manicured garden which gives a sense of tranquility and order. Second level offers a game room, tv room and two spacious insuite bedrooms and study nook. Third level offers an insuite bedroom with a separate lounge sitting area. This estate has been barely lived in, shows like new!