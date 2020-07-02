All apartments in Houston
603 YELLOW TULIP Trail
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:15 PM

603 YELLOW TULIP Trail

603 Yellow Tulip Trl · No Longer Available
Houston
Memorial
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

603 Yellow Tulip Trl, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
Stately Country English Style Chateau nestled at a quiet cul de sac street at the sought after Talia Trails Community! This home offers a fabulous open floor plan concept, with high ceilings and lush elegance throughout it exudes traditional comfort in this 4-bedroom home. Perfect for the lock and go lifestyle, minor maintenance and an open layout which is great when entertaining family and friends. Spacious Master bedroom is located downstairs, handsome study, large dining area and a charming covered veranda with a lovely manicured garden which gives a sense of tranquility and order. Second level offers a game room, tv room and two spacious insuite bedrooms and study nook. Third level offers an insuite bedroom with a separate lounge sitting area. This estate has been barely lived in, shows like new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail have any available units?
603 YELLOW TULIP Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail have?
Some of 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail currently offering any rent specials?
603 YELLOW TULIP Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail pet-friendly?
No, 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail offer parking?
Yes, 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail offers parking.
Does 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail have a pool?
No, 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail does not have a pool.
Does 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail has accessible units.
Does 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 YELLOW TULIP Trail has units with dishwashers.

