Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

6026 Sunlight Way Drive

6026 Sunlight Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6026 Sunlight Way Drive, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 Sunlight Way Drive have any available units?
6026 Sunlight Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6026 Sunlight Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6026 Sunlight Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 Sunlight Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6026 Sunlight Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6026 Sunlight Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6026 Sunlight Way Drive offers parking.
Does 6026 Sunlight Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6026 Sunlight Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 Sunlight Way Drive have a pool?
No, 6026 Sunlight Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6026 Sunlight Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 6026 Sunlight Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 Sunlight Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6026 Sunlight Way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6026 Sunlight Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6026 Sunlight Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

