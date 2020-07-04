All apartments in Houston
602 Port St.
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:40 AM

602 Port St.

602 Port Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

602 Port Street, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nice 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Houston Harbor. Easy access to I10.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5217674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Port St. have any available units?
602 Port St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 602 Port St. currently offering any rent specials?
602 Port St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Port St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Port St. is pet friendly.
Does 602 Port St. offer parking?
No, 602 Port St. does not offer parking.
Does 602 Port St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Port St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Port St. have a pool?
No, 602 Port St. does not have a pool.
Does 602 Port St. have accessible units?
No, 602 Port St. does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Port St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Port St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Port St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Port St. does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

