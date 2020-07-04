All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6019 Sunrise Light Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6019 Sunrise Light Ln
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:39 AM

6019 Sunrise Light Ln

6019 Sunrise Light Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6019 Sunrise Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Sunrise Light Ln have any available units?
6019 Sunrise Light Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Sunrise Light Ln have?
Some of 6019 Sunrise Light Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Sunrise Light Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Sunrise Light Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Sunrise Light Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Sunrise Light Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6019 Sunrise Light Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Sunrise Light Ln offers parking.
Does 6019 Sunrise Light Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Sunrise Light Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Sunrise Light Ln have a pool?
No, 6019 Sunrise Light Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Sunrise Light Ln have accessible units?
No, 6019 Sunrise Light Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Sunrise Light Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 Sunrise Light Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston