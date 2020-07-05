All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:00 AM

6015 Purple Iris Street

6015 Purple Iris St · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Purple Iris St, Houston, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Get ready to live in a BRAND NEW HOME! This home includes all brand new appliances, washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, water heater tankless, sprinkler systems and Monitoring security alarm including in the payment rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Purple Iris Street have any available units?
6015 Purple Iris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 Purple Iris Street have?
Some of 6015 Purple Iris Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Purple Iris Street currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Purple Iris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Purple Iris Street pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Purple Iris Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6015 Purple Iris Street offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Purple Iris Street offers parking.
Does 6015 Purple Iris Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Purple Iris Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Purple Iris Street have a pool?
No, 6015 Purple Iris Street does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Purple Iris Street have accessible units?
No, 6015 Purple Iris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Purple Iris Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Purple Iris Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
