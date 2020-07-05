Get ready to live in a BRAND NEW HOME! This home includes all brand new appliances, washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, water heater tankless, sprinkler systems and Monitoring security alarm including in the payment rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6015 Purple Iris Street have any available units?
6015 Purple Iris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 Purple Iris Street have?
Some of 6015 Purple Iris Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Purple Iris Street currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Purple Iris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.