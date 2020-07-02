All apartments in Houston
Location

6015 Bonn Echo Ln, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have immediate move in availability on a 2/2 900 sqft newly renovated duplex with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath. Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections, private backyard and more. We bring you comfort living at its best. Unfortunately we do not allow pet. Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!
Bonn Echo is a small, quiet property located minutes from Downtown, U of H, Medical Center, I 45 South, and Hobby Airport.
Easy access to highways; major employers, convenient shopping, dining, local malls, schools, parks, and entertainment are all close at hand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Bonn Echo St. have any available units?
6015 Bonn Echo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 Bonn Echo St. have?
Some of 6015 Bonn Echo St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Bonn Echo St. currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Bonn Echo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Bonn Echo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Bonn Echo St. is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Bonn Echo St. offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Bonn Echo St. offers parking.
Does 6015 Bonn Echo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Bonn Echo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Bonn Echo St. have a pool?
No, 6015 Bonn Echo St. does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Bonn Echo St. have accessible units?
No, 6015 Bonn Echo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Bonn Echo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Bonn Echo St. does not have units with dishwashers.

