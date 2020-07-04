All apartments in Houston
6011 Dawn Misty ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:58 AM

6011 Dawn Misty ln

6011 Dawn Misty Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Dawn Misty Ln, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Dawn Misty ln have any available units?
6011 Dawn Misty ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6011 Dawn Misty ln currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Dawn Misty ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Dawn Misty ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Dawn Misty ln is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Dawn Misty ln offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Dawn Misty ln offers parking.
Does 6011 Dawn Misty ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Dawn Misty ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Dawn Misty ln have a pool?
No, 6011 Dawn Misty ln does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Dawn Misty ln have accessible units?
No, 6011 Dawn Misty ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Dawn Misty ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Dawn Misty ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Dawn Misty ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 Dawn Misty ln does not have units with air conditioning.

