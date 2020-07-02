6009 Potomac Park Drive

Amenities
Lease a gorgeous new construction 3 level home in Gated enclave close to the Galleria, High End finishes & detailed craftsmanship. Private Fenced back & side Yard! Open plan living, dining, kitchen. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Bathrooms w/ MARBLE floors, Carrera Countertops.tile. gas log FP. Kitchen JennAir stainless app package, granite CT & soft close drawers. Master suite w/ high ceiling, jetted tub. Pre-Wired for home audio & security. Elevator capable. Energy Star 3.0, Cedar garage doors.