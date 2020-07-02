All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:32 PM

6009 Potomac Park Drive

6009 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Potomac Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Lease a gorgeous new construction 3 level home in Gated enclave close to the Galleria, High End finishes & detailed craftsmanship. Private Fenced back & side Yard! Open plan living, dining, kitchen. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Bathrooms w/ MARBLE floors, Carrera Countertops.tile. gas log FP. Kitchen JennAir stainless app package, granite CT & soft close drawers. Master suite w/ high ceiling, jetted tub. Pre-Wired for home audio & security. Elevator capable. Energy Star 3.0, Cedar garage doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Potomac Park Drive have any available units?
6009 Potomac Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Potomac Park Drive have?
Some of 6009 Potomac Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Potomac Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Potomac Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Potomac Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Potomac Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6009 Potomac Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Potomac Park Drive offers parking.
Does 6009 Potomac Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 Potomac Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Potomac Park Drive have a pool?
No, 6009 Potomac Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Potomac Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6009 Potomac Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Potomac Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Potomac Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

