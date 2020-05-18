All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6007 Sunrise Light Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6007 Sunrise Light Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6007 Sunrise Light Lane

6007 Sunrise Light Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6007 Sunrise Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2016

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Sunrise Light Lane have any available units?
6007 Sunrise Light Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6007 Sunrise Light Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Sunrise Light Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Sunrise Light Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 Sunrise Light Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6007 Sunrise Light Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6007 Sunrise Light Lane offers parking.
Does 6007 Sunrise Light Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Sunrise Light Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Sunrise Light Lane have a pool?
No, 6007 Sunrise Light Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6007 Sunrise Light Lane have accessible units?
No, 6007 Sunrise Light Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Sunrise Light Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 Sunrise Light Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 Sunrise Light Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston