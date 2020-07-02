All apartments in Houston
6007 San Blas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6007 San Blas

6007 San Blas · No Longer Available
Location

6007 San Blas, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Duffy IV - 1858 sq ft, 4 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story home. All bedrooms up with gameroom. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $1,550.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 San Blas have any available units?
6007 San Blas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6007 San Blas currently offering any rent specials?
6007 San Blas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 San Blas pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 San Blas is pet friendly.
Does 6007 San Blas offer parking?
Yes, 6007 San Blas offers parking.
Does 6007 San Blas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 San Blas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 San Blas have a pool?
No, 6007 San Blas does not have a pool.
Does 6007 San Blas have accessible units?
No, 6007 San Blas does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 San Blas have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 San Blas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 San Blas have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 San Blas does not have units with air conditioning.

