6003 Beldart St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:33 PM
6003 Beldart St
6003 Beldart Street
Location
6003 Beldart Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Bellfort Park. Great Location off 610. Open style floor plan,upon entry, with living/ dining combo. Laminate flooring throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6003 Beldart St have any available units?
6003 Beldart St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6003 Beldart St currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Beldart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Beldart St pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Beldart St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6003 Beldart St offer parking?
No, 6003 Beldart St does not offer parking.
Does 6003 Beldart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Beldart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Beldart St have a pool?
No, 6003 Beldart St does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Beldart St have accessible units?
No, 6003 Beldart St does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Beldart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6003 Beldart St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 Beldart St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 Beldart St does not have units with air conditioning.
