6000 Hollister St Unit: B3

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Deposit: $300

Rent: $1109 - $1234



Apartment Features



Newly Renovated Interiors

Carpet

Ceramic Tile

Vinyl Flooring*

Central AC & Heating

Ceiling Fans*

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Refrigerator

Range (Oven)

Upgraded Appliances*

Shower/Bath Tub Combo

Walk-in Closets

Wireless Internet Access

Cable Ready

Washer/Dryer Connections

Full Size Washer/Dryers*

Fireplace*

*Select Units



Pet Policies



Maximum of 2 pets per home. Dog weight limit is 50 lbs. The one-time pet fee is $400 per pet. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies for both cats and/or dogs. Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive well in an apartment community environment, we cannot accommodate aggressive breeds.

Community Features



Accepts Electronic Payments



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Courtesy Officers



Gated Entry



Controlled Access



24-Hour Private Fitness Center



On-Site Business Center w/Free Wi-Fi



Internet Caf



Community Laundry Facilities



Pet Friendly



Dog Park



2 Pools



Poolside Wi-Fi



Outdoor Grilling Areas



Nearby Public Transportation