6000 Hollister St Unit: B2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6000 Hollister St Unit: B2

6000 Hollister St · No Longer Available
Location

6000 Hollister St, Houston, TX 77040
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Deposit: $300
Rent: $999 - $1174

Apartment Features

Newly Renovated Interiors
Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Vinyl Flooring*
Central AC & Heating
Ceiling Fans*
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator
Range (Oven)
Upgraded Appliances*
Shower/Bath Tub Combo
Walk-in Closets
Wireless Internet Access
Cable Ready
Washer/Dryer Connections
Full Size Washer/Dryers*
Fireplace*
*Select Units

Pet Policies

Maximum of 2 pets per home. Dog weight limit is 50 lbs. The one-time pet fee is $400 per pet. One-time non-refundable pet fee applies for both cats and/or dogs. Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive well in an apartment community environment, we cannot accommodate aggressive breeds.
Community Features

Accepts Electronic Payments

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Courtesy Officers

Gated Entry

Controlled Access

24-Hour Private Fitness Center

On-Site Business Center w/Free Wi-Fi

Internet Caf

Community Laundry Facilities

Pet Friendly

Dog Park

2 Pools

Poolside Wi-Fi

Outdoor Grilling Areas

Nearby Public Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 have any available units?
6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 have?
Some of 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 Hollister St Unit: B2 has units with dishwashers.

