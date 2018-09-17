All apartments in Houston
5947 Dawn Misty Ln
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:36 AM

5947 Dawn Misty Ln

5947 Dawn Misty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5947 Dawn Misty Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 Dawn Misty Ln have any available units?
5947 Dawn Misty Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 Dawn Misty Ln have?
Some of 5947 Dawn Misty Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 Dawn Misty Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5947 Dawn Misty Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 Dawn Misty Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5947 Dawn Misty Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5947 Dawn Misty Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5947 Dawn Misty Ln offers parking.
Does 5947 Dawn Misty Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5947 Dawn Misty Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 Dawn Misty Ln have a pool?
No, 5947 Dawn Misty Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5947 Dawn Misty Ln have accessible units?
No, 5947 Dawn Misty Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 Dawn Misty Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5947 Dawn Misty Ln has units with dishwashers.

