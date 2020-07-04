All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5939 Dawn Misty Lane

5939 Dawn Misty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5939 Dawn Misty Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2016

Deposits: $1,525.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Dawn Misty Lane have any available units?
5939 Dawn Misty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5939 Dawn Misty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Dawn Misty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Dawn Misty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5939 Dawn Misty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5939 Dawn Misty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5939 Dawn Misty Lane offers parking.
Does 5939 Dawn Misty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 Dawn Misty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Dawn Misty Lane have a pool?
No, 5939 Dawn Misty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5939 Dawn Misty Lane have accessible units?
No, 5939 Dawn Misty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Dawn Misty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5939 Dawn Misty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5939 Dawn Misty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5939 Dawn Misty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

