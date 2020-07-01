All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:44 PM

5939 Belmark St

5939 Belmark Street · No Longer Available
Location

5939 Belmark Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Fresh paint, fresh carpet throughout. Clean kitchen with stove included. Oversized formal living room. 3 Spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans, window coverings, and large closets. Central AC/Heat. 1 car attached garage with plenty of storage space. Single drive way parks 3 cars. Large fenced backyard great for pets, outdoor living or play. Nearby schools include Mading Elementary School, Thomas Middle School and South Early College High School. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Belmark St have any available units?
5939 Belmark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5939 Belmark St have?
Some of 5939 Belmark St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 Belmark St currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Belmark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Belmark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5939 Belmark St is pet friendly.
Does 5939 Belmark St offer parking?
Yes, 5939 Belmark St offers parking.
Does 5939 Belmark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 Belmark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Belmark St have a pool?
No, 5939 Belmark St does not have a pool.
Does 5939 Belmark St have accessible units?
No, 5939 Belmark St does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Belmark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5939 Belmark St does not have units with dishwashers.

