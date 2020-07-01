5939 Belmark St

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c54757a0dc ----

Fresh paint, fresh carpet throughout. Clean kitchen with stove included. Oversized formal living room. 3 Spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans, window coverings, and large closets. Central AC/Heat. 1 car attached garage with plenty of storage space. Single drive way parks 3 cars. Large fenced backyard great for pets, outdoor living or play. Nearby schools include Mading Elementary School, Thomas Middle School and South Early College High School. Make your appointment today!