5927 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Spacious one and two bedroom floor plans Two and four bedroom penthouse homes available Floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic city views Soaring 10'-13' ceilings Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars Custom contemporary kitchen cabinets with designer backsplash Luxury vinyl tile flooring and ceramic tile Plush carpet in the bedrooms Oversized walk-in closets 300-1200 sq ft private terraces with stunning views of Hermann Park and The Medical Center Spa-inspired bathrooms with private stand-up showers and soaking tubs Full-size washer and dryer in every home ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Loading Dock with Freight Elevator 24/7 Concierge and valet services WiFi business center and conference rooms Stunning infinity pool with private cabanas Recreation deck with firepits, and outdoor dining and grilling areas Catering kitchen Resident social lounge available for private functions Media lounge with large-screen HDTV and billiards table Expansive wellness center with fitness classes, personal trainers, and massage treatments His/Her saunas, steam rooms, and furnished locker rooms Complimentary shuttle service to Medical Center Online Payments Available _____________________________ About me Hey there! I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating machine/genie in a bottle/wizard person with a taco problem. I was born in Pakistan raised in Miami, and moved to Houston with my lovely wife and son. Chances are, I’m listening to reggeatton, hanging out with my son, thinking about where to eat, and which apartments have the sweetest specials. I can’t wait to help you fall in love with Houston as much as I have. Oh, I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 2-Jul-19 / ID 3057127 ]