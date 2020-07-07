Rent Calculator
5923 Bent Bough Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 4
5923 Bent Bough Lane
5923 Bent Bough Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5923 Bent Bough Lane, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Single Family Ranch style 1 story 1841 sqft. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5923-bent-bough-ln-houston-tx-77088-usa/f9b942f0-89d0-4221-89fd-de50f478c04e Accepts Section 8.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5111479)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5923 Bent Bough Lane have any available units?
5923 Bent Bough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5923 Bent Bough Lane have?
Some of 5923 Bent Bough Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5923 Bent Bough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Bent Bough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Bent Bough Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5923 Bent Bough Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5923 Bent Bough Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5923 Bent Bough Lane offers parking.
Does 5923 Bent Bough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 Bent Bough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Bent Bough Lane have a pool?
No, 5923 Bent Bough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5923 Bent Bough Lane have accessible units?
No, 5923 Bent Bough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Bent Bough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5923 Bent Bough Lane has units with dishwashers.
