Nice one-story house with large backyard in a quiet cul-de-sac street.Dining room and spacious living room with wood floors. Kitchen includes refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Family room overlooking backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5911 Hornwood Drive have any available units?
5911 Hornwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Hornwood Drive have?
Some of 5911 Hornwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Hornwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Hornwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.