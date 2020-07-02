All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:24 PM

5911 Hornwood Drive

5911 Hornwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Hornwood Drive, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice one-story house with large backyard in a quiet cul-de-sac street.Dining room and spacious living room with wood floors. Kitchen includes refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Family room overlooking backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Hornwood Drive have any available units?
5911 Hornwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Hornwood Drive have?
Some of 5911 Hornwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Hornwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Hornwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Hornwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Hornwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5911 Hornwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Hornwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5911 Hornwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5911 Hornwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Hornwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5911 Hornwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Hornwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5911 Hornwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Hornwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Hornwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

