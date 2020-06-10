5847 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77057 Great Uptown
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.
(RLNE5089106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5847 San Felipe St have any available units?
5847 San Felipe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 San Felipe St have?
Some of 5847 San Felipe St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 San Felipe St currently offering any rent specials?
5847 San Felipe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 San Felipe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St is pet friendly.
Does 5847 San Felipe St offer parking?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St offers parking.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have a pool?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St has a pool.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have accessible units?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)