All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5847 San Felipe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5847 San Felipe St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

5847 San Felipe St

5847 San Felipe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5847 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5089106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 San Felipe St have any available units?
5847 San Felipe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 San Felipe St have?
Some of 5847 San Felipe St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 San Felipe St currently offering any rent specials?
5847 San Felipe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 San Felipe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St is pet friendly.
Does 5847 San Felipe St offer parking?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St offers parking.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have a pool?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St has a pool.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have accessible units?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston