All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5847 San Felipe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5847 San Felipe St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

5847 San Felipe St

5847 San Felipe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5847 San Felipe Road, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5089106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 San Felipe St have any available units?
5847 San Felipe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 San Felipe St have?
Some of 5847 San Felipe St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 San Felipe St currently offering any rent specials?
5847 San Felipe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 San Felipe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St is pet friendly.
Does 5847 San Felipe St offer parking?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St offers parking.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have a pool?
Yes, 5847 San Felipe St has a pool.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have accessible units?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 San Felipe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 San Felipe St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Westmount at Copper Mill
15910 Farm To Market 529
Houston, TX 77095
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
The Edison Apartment Homes
11770 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston