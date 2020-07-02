All apartments in Houston
5843 Schevers St.
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:04 PM

5843 Schevers St.

5843 Schevers Street · No Longer Available
Location

5843 Schevers Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Edgewood Terrace. House features NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW FIXTURES, NEW GRANITE throughout the house.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5260640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5843 Schevers St. have any available units?
5843 Schevers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5843 Schevers St. have?
Some of 5843 Schevers St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5843 Schevers St. currently offering any rent specials?
5843 Schevers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5843 Schevers St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5843 Schevers St. is pet friendly.
Does 5843 Schevers St. offer parking?
No, 5843 Schevers St. does not offer parking.
Does 5843 Schevers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5843 Schevers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5843 Schevers St. have a pool?
No, 5843 Schevers St. does not have a pool.
Does 5843 Schevers St. have accessible units?
No, 5843 Schevers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5843 Schevers St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5843 Schevers St. does not have units with dishwashers.

