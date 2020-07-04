Rent Calculator
5834 Northridge Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:47 PM

5834 Northridge Dr
5834 Northridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5834 Northridge Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home has been fully remodeled. Beautiful 4 br/ 2 bath. Upgrades and extra den and dining room. New cabinets , new carpet fresh paint. You will not be disappointed.
(RLNE5302674)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5834 Northridge Dr have any available units?
5834 Northridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5834 Northridge Dr have?
Some of 5834 Northridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5834 Northridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5834 Northridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5834 Northridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5834 Northridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5834 Northridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5834 Northridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5834 Northridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5834 Northridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5834 Northridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5834 Northridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5834 Northridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5834 Northridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5834 Northridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5834 Northridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
