Last updated April 29 2020 at 12:03 PM

5827 Northern Oak Street

5827 Northern Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Northern Oak Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Explore The Duffy I, a stunning 1381 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style. All bedroom including the master suite are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1365.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Northern Oak Street have any available units?
5827 Northern Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5827 Northern Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Northern Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Northern Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 Northern Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 5827 Northern Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Northern Oak Street offers parking.
Does 5827 Northern Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Northern Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Northern Oak Street have a pool?
No, 5827 Northern Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Northern Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 5827 Northern Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Northern Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 Northern Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5827 Northern Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5827 Northern Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

