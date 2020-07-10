5827 Northern Oak Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Explore The Duffy I, a stunning 1381 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style. All bedroom including the master suite are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2014



Deposits: 1365.0

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.