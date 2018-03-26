All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:41 PM

5827 Ludington Drive

5827 Ludington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Ludington Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful One-Story Home Located in Westbury Subdivision. Classic Brick Exterior & Fresh Landscaping w/ 2-Car Garage. Spectacular Floor Plan w/ Beautiful Tile Floors, Fresh Paint, & Updates Throughout the Entire Home! Elegant Dining Room w/ Lots of Natural Light. Spacious Family Room w/ High Ceilings, New Light Fixtures, & Direct Access to Backyard. Awesome Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Contemporary Light Fixtures! Large Master Bedroom & Gorgeous Master Bath w/ Custom Frame Mirror, Tile Shower, Granite Countertops, & Classy Finishes. All Rooms Included Tile Floors, Ceiling Fans, & Spacious Closets! Huge Backyard w/ Attached Patio - Plenty of Room for Entertaining! Schedule a Showing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Ludington Drive have any available units?
5827 Ludington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Ludington Drive have?
Some of 5827 Ludington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Ludington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Ludington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Ludington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5827 Ludington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5827 Ludington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Ludington Drive offers parking.
Does 5827 Ludington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Ludington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Ludington Drive have a pool?
No, 5827 Ludington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Ludington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5827 Ludington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Ludington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Ludington Drive has units with dishwashers.

