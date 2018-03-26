5827 Ludington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful One-Story Home Located in Westbury Subdivision. Classic Brick Exterior & Fresh Landscaping w/ 2-Car Garage. Spectacular Floor Plan w/ Beautiful Tile Floors, Fresh Paint, & Updates Throughout the Entire Home! Elegant Dining Room w/ Lots of Natural Light. Spacious Family Room w/ High Ceilings, New Light Fixtures, & Direct Access to Backyard. Awesome Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Contemporary Light Fixtures! Large Master Bedroom & Gorgeous Master Bath w/ Custom Frame Mirror, Tile Shower, Granite Countertops, & Classy Finishes. All Rooms Included Tile Floors, Ceiling Fans, & Spacious Closets! Huge Backyard w/ Attached Patio - Plenty of Room for Entertaining! Schedule a Showing Today!