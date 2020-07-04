Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE
5826 Northridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5826 Northridge Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME IN HOUSTON - RECENTLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME IN HOUSTON
(RLNE4411802)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5826 NORTHRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston