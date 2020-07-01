Rent Calculator
5825 Southurst Street
5825 Southurst Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5825 Southurst Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Gorgeous fully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Luxury hard floors throughout. Central air and heat. Available Section 8. Please call 832-541-3796 with any questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5825 Southurst Street have any available units?
5825 Southurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5825 Southurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Southurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Southurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Southurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5825 Southurst Street offer parking?
No, 5825 Southurst Street does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Southurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Southurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Southurst Street have a pool?
No, 5825 Southurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Southurst Street have accessible units?
No, 5825 Southurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Southurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Southurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 Southurst Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5825 Southurst Street has units with air conditioning.
