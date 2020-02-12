Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5822 Moonmist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5822 Moonmist Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:45 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5822 Moonmist Drive
5822 Moonmist Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Gulfton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5822 Moonmist Drive, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Good size one story home in a great location close to Bellaire. Large back yard with covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5822 Moonmist Drive have any available units?
5822 Moonmist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5822 Moonmist Drive have?
Some of 5822 Moonmist Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5822 Moonmist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Moonmist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Moonmist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5822 Moonmist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5822 Moonmist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5822 Moonmist Drive offers parking.
Does 5822 Moonmist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5822 Moonmist Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Moonmist Drive have a pool?
No, 5822 Moonmist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Moonmist Drive have accessible units?
No, 5822 Moonmist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Moonmist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 Moonmist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston