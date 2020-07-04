All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

5822 Dawn Terrace Ct

5822 Dawn Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

5822 Dawn Terrace Court, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct have any available units?
5822 Dawn Terrace Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct have?
Some of 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Dawn Terrace Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct offers parking.
Does 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct have a pool?
No, 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct have accessible units?
No, 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 Dawn Terrace Ct has units with dishwashers.

