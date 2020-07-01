All apartments in Houston
5819 Dawn Terrace Court

Location

5819 Dawn Terrace Court, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 Dawn Terrace Court have any available units?
5819 Dawn Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5819 Dawn Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Dawn Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Dawn Terrace Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 Dawn Terrace Court is pet friendly.
Does 5819 Dawn Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 5819 Dawn Terrace Court offers parking.
Does 5819 Dawn Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Dawn Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Dawn Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 5819 Dawn Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 5819 Dawn Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 5819 Dawn Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Dawn Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 Dawn Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 Dawn Terrace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 Dawn Terrace Court does not have units with air conditioning.

