Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5818 Melanite St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5818 Melanite St
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5818 Melanite St
5818 Melanite Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5818 Melanite Ave, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bdr / 2 Bath Available for immediate Move-in - Remodeled 3 Bdr / 2 Bath in quiet neighborhood with large backyard.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4999416)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5818 Melanite St have any available units?
5818 Melanite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5818 Melanite St have?
Some of 5818 Melanite St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5818 Melanite St currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Melanite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Melanite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 Melanite St is pet friendly.
Does 5818 Melanite St offer parking?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not offer parking.
Does 5818 Melanite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Melanite St have a pool?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not have a pool.
Does 5818 Melanite St have accessible units?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Melanite St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 Melanite St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Southmore
5280 Caroline St
Houston, TX 77004
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston