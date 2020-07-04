All apartments in Houston
5815 New Endings Court
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 PM

5815 New Endings Court

5815 New Endings Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5815 New Endings Ct, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 New Endings Court have any available units?
5815 New Endings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5815 New Endings Court currently offering any rent specials?
5815 New Endings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 New Endings Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 New Endings Court is pet friendly.
Does 5815 New Endings Court offer parking?
Yes, 5815 New Endings Court offers parking.
Does 5815 New Endings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 New Endings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 New Endings Court have a pool?
No, 5815 New Endings Court does not have a pool.
Does 5815 New Endings Court have accessible units?
No, 5815 New Endings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 New Endings Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 New Endings Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 New Endings Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 New Endings Court does not have units with air conditioning.

