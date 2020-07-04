All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5807 Schevers St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5807 Schevers St.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:02 PM

5807 Schevers St.

5807 Schevers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5807 Schevers Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Schevers St. have any available units?
5807 Schevers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5807 Schevers St. currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Schevers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Schevers St. pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Schevers St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5807 Schevers St. offer parking?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not offer parking.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have a pool?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have accessible units?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston