Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5807 Schevers St.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:02 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5807 Schevers St.
5807 Schevers Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5807 Schevers Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5411807)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5807 Schevers St. have any available units?
5807 Schevers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5807 Schevers St. currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Schevers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Schevers St. pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Schevers St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5807 Schevers St. offer parking?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not offer parking.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have a pool?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have accessible units?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 Schevers St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 Schevers St. does not have units with air conditioning.
