Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5807 Beverly Hill Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5807 Beverly Hill Street
5807 Beverly Hill St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5807 Beverly Hill St, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED 2-2 CONDO in the galleria area. All utilities included. Renters insurance required and non-smoker tenants only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5807 Beverly Hill Street have any available units?
5807 Beverly Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5807 Beverly Hill Street have?
Some of 5807 Beverly Hill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 5807 Beverly Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Beverly Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Beverly Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Beverly Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5807 Beverly Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Beverly Hill Street offers parking.
Does 5807 Beverly Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 Beverly Hill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Beverly Hill Street have a pool?
No, 5807 Beverly Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Beverly Hill Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5807 Beverly Hill Street has accessible units.
Does 5807 Beverly Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5807 Beverly Hill Street has units with dishwashers.
